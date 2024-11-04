Man charged with punching election judge after cutting line at early voting site in Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been charged with punching an election judge at a polling place in Orland Park, after refusing to wait in line for early voting on Sunday morning.

Daniel Schmidt, 24, has been charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a victim over 60, two counts of aggravated battery in a public place, five counts of resisting arrest, and one count of disorderly conduct.

Police said, around 11 a.m., officers responded to the Orland Park Township Office at 14807 Ravinia Ave., for a call of a man causing a disturbance in a voting line.

Officers learned Schmidt had tried to cut the line for early voting, and when an election judge told him to go to the back of the line and wait his turn, he refused. Another election judge was called to assist, but Schmidt again refused to go to the back of the line, and began yelling profanities.

According to police and Cook County prosecutors, Schmidt shoved a 74-year-old election judge and punched him in the face. He also struck an 81-year-old woman and knocked her off balance.

After Schmidt attacked the two election judges, several other people came over to restrain him until police arrived. Police and prosecutors said Schmidt also resisted arrest.

Schmidt was due to make his first court appearance on Monday at the Bridgeview courthouse.