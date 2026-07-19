Dangerous waves prompt Beach Hazards Statement on Lake Michigan Sunday

On top of the Canadian wildfire smoke that has returned to the Chicago area Sunday, there are also serious dangers on Lake Michigan.

The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazards Statement until 4 p.m. Sunday due to high wave action and dangerous rip currents at Lake Michigan beaches.

Waves of 3 to 5 feet are expected, and the NWS warns that's swimming could be life-threatening.

Because of the hazards, swimming was banned at most Chicago city beaches Sunday. Beaches were also closed in Evanston.