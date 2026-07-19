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Dangerous waves prompt Beach Hazards Statement on Lake Michigan Sunday

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington,
Mary Kay Kleist
Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.
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Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

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On top of the Canadian wildfire smoke that has returned to the Chicago area Sunday, there are also serious dangers on Lake Michigan.

The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazards Statement until 4 p.m. Sunday due to high wave action and dangerous rip currents at Lake Michigan beaches.

Waves of 3 to 5 feet are expected, and the NWS warns that's swimming could be life-threatening.

Because of the hazards, swimming was banned at most Chicago city beaches Sunday. Beaches were also closed in Evanston.

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