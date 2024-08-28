Family highlights danger at Southeast Side Chicago station where train hit, killed woman

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Northwest Indiana family continues to raise awareness about the dangers of a commuter train station on Chicago's Southeast Side—five weeks after a local journalist was hit and killed by a train while crossing the tracks.

Grace Bentkowski, 22, was struck and killed late July in by a South Shore Line train at the Hegewisch station, at 13730 S. Brainard Ave.

Grace Bentkowski Family photo

Bentkowski's famously is now putting their pain to the pavement. They want everyone to know the commuter train stop has no lights, bells, or crossing gates.

Since Bentkowski's death, the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District—which operates the South Shore Line—has installed yellow warning signs reading: "See tracks? Think train." But the family says more needs to be done.

Mike O'Neill and his mother, Maryann, are Bentkowski's uncle and grandmother, respectively. They went to the Hegewisch station and asked people if they had heard about their niece's tragic story—and sign a petition for more safety measures.

They had never been to the Hegewisch station before, and they were not pleased with the safety measures they didn't see.

"There's got to be some protection," said Maryann O'Neill. "There's nothing there. Nothing."

It was Thursday, July 25, when Bentkowski got off her South Shore Line train—only to be hit by another train leaving the station as she crossed the tracks. She was steps away from getting into her car to head home to Dyer in Northwest Indiana.

"She was following people. I saw the video," said Mike O'Neill. "She was following people across the tracks."

Members of Bentkowski's family are turning their pain into purpose in the same place she was killed.

"We're here protesting, and also asking for people to sign the petitions," said Mike O'Neill, "so that there's a safer crossover for the passengers, so we don't have the same situation that went on with Grace."

Alongside them were others who knew and loved Bentkowski—and one who did not, but has known the dangers of the Hegewisch station since it opened in 2008.

"We feel—I don't want to say guilty, but we feel awful, because we settled for an unsafe condition—because there hadn't been a tragedy," said South Shore Line Shawne Duck, "and now, this brought it to life."

Duck was at the station as a passenger, and the O'Neill's protested not only for her safety, but the safety of others.

"I'm really moved by the family's passion. They're turning their grief into their daughter not dying in vain," Duck said. "I can't imagine it."

And indeed, for Bentkowski's family, the pain lingers on.

"You know, I'm 88 years old, and I just never dreamed," said Maryann O'Neill. "I wish God would have taken me instead of her. I don't know. It's too hard to go through this."

The Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District said it has made changes at 13 stations—adding gates, lights, and bells.

The district added that it will continue to invest in other safety enhancements, while working with an engineering firm to see what active warning can be put in place.

The family said it will continue its push for safety until passengers and their safety are at the top of mind.