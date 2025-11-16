Dach scores late in 3rd period to lead Blackhawks to win over Maple Leafs
Colton Dach scored the tiebreaking goal late in the third period, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Saturday night.
Ryan Greene and Teuvo Terevainen also scored for Chicago, which won for the fourth time in five games and extended its point streak to 4-0-1. Spencer Knight had 31 saves.
Nicholas Robertson and Morgan Reilly scored for Toronto in its fifth straight loss (0-4-1). Joseph Woll finished with 29 saves.
Dach, crossing through the slot, got the shaft of his stick on Louis Crevier's drive from the right point with 4:25 left in regulation to cap a Chicago comeback.
Chicago opened the scoring with Greene's one-timer from the left circle 11:05 into the game.
Robertson tied it with 48 seconds left in the first period, poking in a rebound after Knight stopped John Tavares from point-blank range.
The Maple Leafs went ahead 2-1 midway through the second period on Rielly's third goal of the season, a wrist shot over Knight's right shoulder. Chicago challenged the goal because of an apparent high-stick pass but the pass was ruled legal.
Terevainen raced past defenseman Reilly and beat Woll on the stick side to tie the score 2-2 at 8:12 of the third.
Toronto's Auston Matthews missed his second straight game with a lower-body injury. Frank Nazar was back in the Chicago lineup, but the Blackhawks lost Nick Foligno late in the second period when he took a hard shot off his left hand.
Up next
Maple Leafs: Host St. Louis on Tuesday night.
Blackhawks: Host Calgary on Tuesday night.