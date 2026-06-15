Illinois lawmakers hold field hearing on pathways to citizenship for DACA recipients and undocumented immigrants

Monday marks 14 years since the announcement of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals initiative, or DACA, a policy which protects immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children from being deported.

Several Chicago area lawmakers came together on Monday at Wright College Humboldt Park to commemorate the anniversary.

U.S. Reps. Delia Ramirez, Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, and Danny Davis, and Cook County Commissioner Jessica Vásquez held a congressional field hearing to discuss the need to deliver, protect, and expand pathways to citizenship for DACA recipients and other undocumented immigrants.

Officials also heard testimony from people directly impacted by the Trump administration's immigration policies.

Those enrolled in the Obama-era DACA program came to the U.S. illegally or overstayed their visas as children. They were granted temporary work permits and deportation protections after passing background checks and meeting several requirements, including coming to the U.S. before June 2007, not having serious criminal histories and graduating from an American high school or serving in the military.

Organizers of the hearing said that DACA protections have come under attack by the Trump administration, pointing to an April decision by the Board of Immigration Appeals that determined DACA status alone is not enough to stop deportation.