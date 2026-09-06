Cyclists take over DuSable Lake Shore Drive for 25th annual Bike the Drive

The annual Bike the Drive was under way on Chicago's iconic DuSable Lake Shore Drive on Sunday, and most of the Drive was shut down for the event.

By contrast to the extreme heat seen in Chicago in recent days, and the storms that been an off-and-on feature of the whole summer, the weather was just about perfect for the 25th annual Bike the Drive on Sunday, with sunny conditions, seasonable temperatures, and a light breeze.

Roughly 15,000 people were expected to turn out for the event from Bryn Mawr Avenue to 57th Drive — a total of 13.25 miles north to south.

Cyclists may enter the Drive at multiple locations — the terminal points at Bryn Mawr Avenue in Edgewater or 57th Drive near the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry in Hyde Park, Fullerton Drive or Oakwood Boulevard in between to the north and south, or Grant Park downtown.

If riders begin at Grant Park, make it all the way north to Bryn Mawr Avenue and then south to 57th Drive, and then return to Grant Park, they'll be biking a full 30 miles.

But cyclists can make their route as long or short as they please, change directions, or stick to one half of the route if they so desire.

There will be rest stops and checkpoints. The checkpoints are where riders must show their numbers to prove they paid and signed a waiver.

Anyone waking up who totally forgot the event was welcomed to come late with a bike and sign up too.

Bike the Drive is an experience for families, friends, and experienced cyclists.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson addressed the bikers Sunday morning, and also got on his bike himself for the event.

The fundraiser was held by the Active Transportation Alliance, a nonprofit group working to improve conditions for walking, biking, and public transportation in Chicago.

Porcia Wilson and Stanley Stewart came all the way from Detroit.

"We've been wanting to do this for three years ago and it just didn't pan out, so this year, we had already made plans in February to make sure that we have our say," said Wilson, "and we're just so excited to be here, and just the rush and all the people."

The event started at 6:30 a.m. and was to continue until noon. DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be unavailable to motorists for that timeframe.