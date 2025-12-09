Culver's coming to Chicago's South Loop

A Culver's is coming to Chicago's South Loop, a real estate broker has confirmed.

The Culver's will be coming to the former Aurelio's Pizza space, located in a boxlike structure adjacent to the Pak Michigan luxury apartment high-rise at 1212 S. Michigan Ave. at Roosevelt Road.

The future Culver's space has signage on Michigan Avenue, but has expansive frontage on Roosevelt Road. The space measures 5,200 square feet with a patio and a second-floor roof deck, according to Strauss Realty Ltd.

Culver's is not that old compared with many household-name fast-causal restaurant chains. The company was founded in 1984 by Craig and Lea Culver, along with Craig Culver's parents George and Ruth, in Sauk City, Wisconsin.

Sauk City is in south central Wisconsin, about halfway between Madison and Wisconsin Dells.

Culver's is known for its ButterBurgers, frozen custard, and cheese curds.

The first Culver's in the Chicago city limits opened in Bronzeville, at 3355 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., in 2018. Within Chicago, there are also now locations at 1111 W. Addison St. near Wrigley Field, 1819 W. Montrose Ave. in Ravenswood, 6012 N. Albany Ave. near Lincoln and Peterson avenues, 4939 W. Irving Park Rd. in Portage Park, 4347 W. Chicago Ave. in West Humboldt Park, 6541 S. Cicero Ave. in Clearing, and 11050 S. Doty Ave. West in Pullman.

There are also numerous suburban Chicago locations.