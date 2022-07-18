Cubs' Willson Contreras and Ian Happ, White Sox' Liam Hendriks and Tim Anderson to play in MLB All-Star Game

LOS ANGELES (CBS/AP) -- The Cubs and White Sox will each be represented by two players in the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday.

For the Cubs, three-time All-Star Willson Contreras will start for the National League team, with first-time All-Star Ian Happ serving as a reserve.

For the White Sox, closer Liam Hendriks got the late call to join the American League team – and slugger Tim Anderson will have his second All-Star appearance.

This will be Anderson's first appearance as a starter.

"I'm not doing anything different – I'm just being myself, you know. That draws that crowd. And you know, just being there, tapping to the culture, and bringing that into baseball is definitely dope," Anderson said. "You know, go out, and most importantly, be myself, be authentic, and have fun and enjoy it while I'm doing it – you know, definitely a dream come true."

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw will start for the NL in the All-Star Game. on Tuesday night in the first All-Star Game, and Tampa Bay's Shane McClanahan will be on the mound for the AL.

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani will lead off for the AL as the designated hitter. Last year, he was the starting pitcher and led off as the DH in the AL's 5-2 win at Denver.

The game will be played at Dodger Stadium, for the first time since 1980.