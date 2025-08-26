Cubs, White Sox release 2026 schedules

Major League Baseball schedules for 2026 were released Tuesday.

The Cubs will host the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field on March 26, and will also play the Nationals there on March 28 and March 29. The Cubs take on the Los Angeles Angels from March 30 through April 1 at Wrigley Field, and then head to Cleveland to take on the Guardians April 3.

The White Sox start in Milwaukee, taking on the Brewers at American Family Field on March 26, and also playing the Brewers there on March 28 and 29. The Sox head to Miami to play the Marlins from March 31 through April 3, and have their home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rate Field on April 2.

The Crosstown Classic series will be at Rate Field May 15-17, and Wrigley Field Aug. 17-19.

The full 2026 Cubs schedule can be found here.

The full 2026 White Sox schedule can be found here.