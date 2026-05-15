Kelly's tiebreaking single, 4 RBIs lead Cubs to 10-5 win at White Sox

Carson Kelly hit a tiebreaking single in the seventh inning and drove in four runs as the Chicago Cubs stopped a five-game White Sox winning streak with a 10-5 victory over their crosstown rival on Friday night.

Before a crowd of 38,723, the first home sellout for the White Sox this season, the Cubs went ahead to stay after wasting leads of 1-0 and 4-1.

Kelly had an RBI single in the fourth, a bases-loaded infield against Bryan Hudson (1-1) in the seventh that put the Cubs ahead for good at 5-4 and a two-run double in a four-run eighth that built a 10-4 lead.

Jarred Kelenic hit his first home run for the White Sox, a 446-foot drive in the ninth off Javier Assad.

Trent Thornton (2-0) struck out two in two perfect innings.

The Cubs had 14 hits. Seiya Suzuki stopped an 0-for-17 slide with an RBI single that put the visitors ahead 4-1.

Colson Montgomery, Miguel Vargas and Kelenic hit solo homers for the White Sox.

White Sox reliever Jordan Hicks walked four and allowed four runs while getting two outs in the eighth.

Cubs RHP Jameson Taillon (2-2, 3.94) starts Saturday opposite White Sox RHP Davis Martin (5-1, 1.62).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb