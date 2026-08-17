With Cubs and White Sox both in playoff hunt, Crosstown Classic has fan stores beaming with pride

The second round of this year's Crosstown Classic between the Cubs and White Sox begins Monday night at Wrigley Field, and it's a huge series for both teams.

For only the second time since 2008, both teams are above .500 and are in the playoff race – the White Sox leading the AL Central and the Cubs leading the NL wild card race.

The teams have only made the postseason in the same year three times.

As the Cubs get ready to host the Sox for three games of the Crosstown Classic, it's good business for apparel shops on both sides of town.

"When both teams are as good as they are, it makes it more fun for all of us," said Stephanie Ganal, owner of Grandstand, a sports apparel shop just down the street from Rate Field. "I think that's all I have is memories of this place. I don't have anything other than that," Ganal said.

Julius Murga has deep roots in Wrigleyville, but his dedication to Sports World Chicago is rivaled only by Ganal.

"This is home. This is my home. I've been here 25 years," Murga said.

Ganal roots for the Sox and Murga cheers for the Cubs.

"Crosstown Classic every year is crazy. It's like our World Series," Ganal said.

But this year's series seems to matter more than ever before. The Sox lead their division, but the Cubs have the better overall record.

"It's a very exciting time. You have the first-place White Sox playing against the hot and heavy-hitting Chicago Cubs, so there is some contention of competitiveness there," Murga said.

The White Sox won the first series in the 2026 Crosstown Classic in May, taking two of three games against the Cubs at Rate Field.

Win or lose on Monday, Ganal has reason to celebrate

"It's my birthday today," she said.