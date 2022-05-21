Watch CBS News
Cubs unveil Ferguson Jenkins statue at Wrigley Field

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Cubs unveiled their newest statue outside Wrigley Field, honoring the great Ferguson Jenkins.

The Chicago Cubs unveiled a statue honoring the former Cubs pitcher, Baseball Hall of Famer Ferguson Jenkins in Chicago, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Chicago. Nam Y. Huh / AP

The Hall of Famer, considered the best pitcher in Cubs history, joins Ernie Banks, Billy Williams, and Ron Santo to be immortalized along Gallagher Way.

"I'm a teammate of Ernie Banks, we roomed together for three years; but Billy and I and Ronnie played together at least seven or eight years, so it's good to see fellow teammates on one plaza," Jenkins said. "Long after I'm gone, somebody's grandfather or somebody's husband's going to say, 'Hey, I seen that kid Jenkins pitch, and he's a Canadian.'"

Jenkins threw 267 complete games in his amazing career for the Cubs, Phillies, Rangers, and Red Sox. He won the Cy Young Award in 1971, when he won 24 games, with a 2.77 ERA.

He's the team's career leader in strikeouts (2,038), games started (347), and WAR (53) for pitchers.

Baseball Hall of Famer Ferguson Jenkins waves after the Chicago Cubs unveiled a statue honoring the former Cubs pitcher, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Chicago. Nam Y. Huh / AP

First published on May 20, 2022 / 8:14 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

