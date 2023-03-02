Watch CBS News
Sports

Cubs top Mariners in Cactus League action

/ AP

CBS News Live
CBS Sports HQ Live

MESA, Ariz. (CBS) -- Dansby Swanson and the Cubs took on the Seattle Mariners Wednesday in Cactus League action.

Pitcher Hayden Wisniewski made his case as the fifth starter. He struck out four and allowed one hit in two innings.

In the fourth, bases were loaded for Yan Gomes as he hit a two-run double to the left.

Cody Bellinger had two hits.

The Cubs won 5-3.

First published on March 1, 2023 / 9:13 PM

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.