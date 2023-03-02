Cubs top Mariners in Cactus League action

MESA, Ariz. (CBS) -- Dansby Swanson and the Cubs took on the Seattle Mariners Wednesday in Cactus League action.

Pitcher Hayden Wisniewski made his case as the fifth starter. He struck out four and allowed one hit in two innings.

In the fourth, bases were loaded for Yan Gomes as he hit a two-run double to the left.

Cody Bellinger had two hits.

The Cubs won 5-3.