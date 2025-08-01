Chicago Cubs to make special announcement at Wrigley Field Friday

Chicago Cubs to make special announcement at Wrigley Field

The Chicago Cubs are preparing to make a special announcement Friday morning.

While the team keeps the message close to its vest, sources told CBS News Chicago that Wrigley is expected to host the 2027 All-Star game.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred is also expected to be at Wrigley Field.

If announced, it marks the return of the All-Star Game to Wrigley for the first time since 1990.

City council passed an ordinance in June to put bollards or anchored-down cylinders around the ballpark.

The announcement is set for 9:30 a.m.

Next year's game will take place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.