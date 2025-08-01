Chicago Cubs to make special announcement at Wrigley Field Friday
The Chicago Cubs are preparing to make a special announcement Friday morning.
While the team keeps the message close to its vest, sources told CBS News Chicago that Wrigley is expected to host the 2027 All-Star game.
Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred is also expected to be at Wrigley Field.
If announced, it marks the return of the All-Star Game to Wrigley for the first time since 1990.
City council passed an ordinance in June to put bollards or anchored-down cylinders around the ballpark.
The announcement is set for 9:30 a.m.
Next year's game will take place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.