Cubs' Sunday game against Blue Jays postponed due to incoming rain in Chicago

The Chicago Cubs' game against the Toronto Blue Jays that had been planned for Sunday was postponed due to the rain coming in.

The game had been set to start at 1:20 p.m. at Wrigley Field.

It will now be made up at 1:20 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6.

The rain will pick up across Chicago and Northwest Indiana through the afternoon on Father's Day, and it will be a soaking rain.

While the rain will be steady, the potential for severe weather remains very low. The highest impacts from this storm system will be the potential for flash flooding as we go into Sunday afternoon and evening for areas mainly south of I-80, where rainfall totals could approach 1.5 to 2 inches.