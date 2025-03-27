Chicago Cubs' starting lineup for MLB Opening Day 2025 game announced

The Chicago Cubs announced the starting lineup for Thursday's Opening Day matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

This year's lineup features many of the same names as last year's team that finished with an 83-79 record for the second year in a row, with one notable exception – All-Star right fielder Kyle Tucker, acquired in an offseason trade with the Astros. While the Cubs already have two games under their belt after getting swept by the Dodgers in the Tokyo Series last week, it will be their first games on American soil in 2025 for what is officially Opening Day for MLB.

Who will be the Cubs' Opening Day starting pitcher?

Justin Steele – Steele got roughed up by the Dodgers in the second game of the Tokyo series, giving up 5 runs in 4.0 innings, but has been one of the Cubs' most reliable starting pitchers the past few years, compiling an impressive 3.10 ERA, with 437 strikeouts in 78 starts.

What is the Cubs' Opening Day starting lineup?

Ian Happ, LF – Happ led all NL left fielders in 2024 with 8 defensive runs saved, and led MLB left fielders with 11 outfield assists, earning him his third consecutive Gold Glove. He also had 25 home runs and 86 RBI, both career bests. Kyle Tucker, RF – A three-time All-Star, Tucker was the Cubs' biggest addition this offseason, acquired from the Astros in a four-player trade in December. While he was limited to 78 games last year due to injuries, he still managed 23 home runs and 49 RBI on a .289/.408/.585 slash line. During his three previous seasons, he had at least 29 home runs and 92 RBI each year from 2021-2023, and has been at least a 4.7-WAR player in each of the last four seasons. Seiya Suzuki, DH – Suzuki moves to designated hitter in 2025, with All-Star Kyle Tucker taking over in right field. Suzuki has been a productive hitter in his three seasons in Chicago, slashing .277/.353/.467, and amassing 20+ HR and 70+ RBI each of the past two years. Michael Busch, 1B – The 27-year-old is aiming to improve on a strong rookie campaign with the Cubs, when he had 21 home runs and 65 RBI. Batting behind Happ, Suzuki, and Tucker should give him plenty of chances to drive in some runs. Dansby Swanson, SS – The Cubs need a bounce-back year from Swanson, who was an All-Star in his first year in Chicago in 2023, but saw his home runs and RBI both dip noticeably in 2024, the first time he's had fewer than 20 HR and 80 RBI in a full season since 2019. Nico Hoerner, 2B – Hoerner has been recovering from right flexor tendon surgery, and missed the Tokyo Series against the Dodgers, but is expected to make his season debut on Thursday. Manager Craig Counsell has said he's healthy enough to play second base, but it might be a few weeks before he's ready to get in work at shortstop to back up Swanson. Pete Crow-Armstrong, CF – Crow gives the Cubs an elite defender in center field, with impressive speed on the bases, with 27 stolen bases in 30 attempts last year in his rookie campaign. Matt Shaw, 3B – The team's top prospect, the rookie third baseman had a strong showing in the minors last year, with 21 home runs, 71 RBI, and a .284/.379/.488 slash line in 121 games between AA and AAA. Miguel Amaya, C – Amaya was a serviceable backstop in his first year as the Cubs' primary catcher last year, slashing .232/.299/.357 in 117 games, with 8 home runs and 47 RBI. He's expected to split time almost evenly with backup Carson Kelly, who was signed to a two-year, $11.5 million contract this offseason.

Cubs' full 26-man roster

Rotation: Steele, Jameson Taillon, Shota Imanaga, Matthew Boyd, Ben Brown

Bullpen: Porter Hodge, Brad Keller, Julian Merryweather, Eli Morgan, Nate Pearson, Ryan Pressly, Colin Rea, Caleb Thielbar

Bench: Kelly, Jon Berti, Justin Turner, Gage Workman

Injured list: pitcher Javier Assad (oblique), pitcher Tyson Miller (hip), pitcher Ryan Brasier (groin), infielder Vidal Bruján (elbow)

The game is set to start at 9:10 p.m. and air on Marquee Sports Network.

Thursday is the beginning of a four-game series for the Cubs and Diamondbacks. The next three games are set for Friday and Saturday night and Sunday afternoon. After that, the Cubs continue on the road for a three-game series against the As in Sacramento.