Cubs snap 5-game losing streak with romp over Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nico Hoerner had two two-run doubles in his return from the injured list and the Chicago Cubs snapped a five-game losing streak, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 10-1 on Friday night.

Marcus Stroman (3-4) allowed one run and three hits in six innings for the victory. The Cubs have won seven straight games over the Phillies dating to the 2021 season.

The Phillies (20-24) have lost five in a row. Part of the issue has been starting pitching, with Ranger Suarez (0-1) lasting only two innings while allowing five hits and four earned runs. It was the third time this week that a Phillies starter did not go longer than two innings.

The Cubs put together a pair of four-run innings with Hoerner, who played in his first game after suffering a left hamstring strain against St. Louis on May 9, playing a key role with the matching doubles that scored Christopher Morel and Nick Madrigal. Morel hit his sixth home run of the season in the ninth.

Stroman allowed only Nick Castellanos' sacrifice fly in the first inning while holding the Phillies to one hit in his final five innings. The Cubs got three hitless innings out of Julian Merryweather to finish things.

MAY DAY

The loss secured the Phillies' second five-game losing streak of the month and dropped their overall record to 5-10. Over the past three seasons, Philadelphia is a combined 27-44 (.380) in May. In the rest of the season, the Phillies are 163-135 (.547).

TRAINERS ROOM

Cubs: OF Cody Bellinger (left knee contusion) was moved to the 10-day injured list, retroactive to May 16 for what the club feels is a precautionary move.

Phillies: LHP Jose Alvarado (left elbow inflammation) threw from 75 feet for the second time since going on the injured list on May 10. ... DH Bryce Harper (right elbow reconstruction) continued to increase his throwing distance with manager Rob Thomson indicating that Harper could stretch his throws to 90 feet in the next week. If that happens, Harper could end up at first base for the Phillies at some point in June.

UP NEXT

The second game of the weekend series features Phillies ace Aaron Nola (3-3, 4.53 ERA) taking on Cubs RHP Jameson Tallion (0-2, 6.66).