Cubs to host public tribute for Ryne Sandberg at Gallagher Way outside Wrigley Field on Aug. 22

The Cubs will honor late Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg later this month at Wrigley Field, following his death in July.

Sandberg, 65, dies on July 28 after a battle with prostate cancer.

The team will host a public tribute to Sandberg on Aug. 22, from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Gallagher Way, the plaza outside Wrigley Field.

During the tribute, fans will be able to watch his private funeral service on the Gallagher Way video board, and can pay their respects to Sandberg at his statue.

The tribute also will include Sandberg's personal collection of memorabilia, which is being added to the Chicago Cubs and Wrigley Field Archives.

"The Cubs organization is grateful for the continued support of Cubs fans and their expression of compassion during this difficult time," said Cubs President of Business Operations Crane Kenney. "Beyond his family, Ryno's great loves were spending time with teammates and other Cubs players and interacting with Cubs fans. We hope this public tribute provides everyone touched by Ryne's incredible talent as a player and person an opportunity to honor his legacy and pay their respects."

Fans will not need a ticket to attend the Sandberg tribute, but are asked to bring a nonperishable item of food to Gallagher Way, to be donated to Nourishing Hope and Most Blessed Trinity Food Pantry.

A 10-time All-Star, Sandberg was also the National League MVP in 1984, and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2005.