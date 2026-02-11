Cub pitcher Cade Horton says there's "still a lot to prove" as he starts his second year with team

Cubs camp is underway in Mesa, Arizona, with pitchers and catchers going through their first official workout on Wednesday.

It may be the start of spring training, but the Cubs are already building for the postseason after the mound fell flat in the playoffs.

There's plenty of excitement around this Cubs team, thanks in part to a newly bolstered bullpen and depth in the starting rotation, including Cade Horton, who won't have the innings restrictions like he did last year, when he still finished second in National League Rookie of the Year voting.

"Cade's, likewise, has a huge challenge ahead of him. I think ... he dominated the league last year. It wasn't many challenges for Cade when he was pitching. Now, it's do it again and do it over a full season and respond to that, taking the ball a little more," said manager Craig Counsell.

"There's still a lot to prove, right? You know, first year, now guys have scouting report on me, they know my stuff. So just all about going out there and executing pitch, and giving my team a chance to win," Horton said.

Counsell wasted no time confirming that Daniel Palencia, coming off a 22-save season, will be their closer when this season starts.

"I learned, you know, like, that's a tough situation, you know, like the games on the line. Just trying to be, like, calm, be myself. I just try to be ready and last year .... the situation, you know, the lights, everything, it was awesome," Palencia said.

Alex Bregman is among the Cubs' position players in camp early, and he's already giving fans something to be excited about. In just his second swing in a live batting practice session here at Sloan Park, he knocked a Jameson Taillon pitch over the wall in left-center.