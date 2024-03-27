Cubs play in MLB Opening Day 2024. Here's what to know for the game

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Cubs will start their hunt for their first postseason appearance since 2020 on Opening Day against the defending World Series champion Texas Rangers.

The Cubs begin the season on the road, playing their first game at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Their home opener will be Monday, April 1 against the Colorado Rockies.

Thursday will also be the official start of the Craig Counsell era in Chicago. Counsell signed a five-year contract with the Cubs after spending the last nine seasons managing the Milwaukee Brewers.

Coming off a breakout year, lefty Justin Steele will begin his fourth big league season on the mound for the Cubs on Opening Day. Steele, 28, made an All-Star Game appearance last season and finished fifth in Cy Young Award voting.

The Cubs will also return big offensive names from last season, like Dansby Swanson, who's coming off a second-straight Gold Glove and All-Star nod, and Cody Bellinger, last season's N.L. Comeback Player of the Year who signed a three-year, $80 million deal with the Cubs, although the contract has opt-outs after each season.

How to watch the Cubs opener

First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. on Thursday. The game will air on ESPN. The ESPN Sunday Night Baseball broadcast team, Karl Ravech, analysts David Cone and Eduardo Perez, and reporter Buster Olney will be on the call.

ESPN programming will also be available on the ESPN App.

You can also listen on the radio on 670 The Score, where Pat Hughes and Ron Coomer will have the call.

Most Cubs regular season games will air on Marquee Sports Network.

How have the Cubs fared on Opening Day?

Since 1876, the Cubs have gone 83-63-2 in Opening Day games, including a 10-14 record since 2000.

The Cubs last played Texas on Opening Day in 2019 when the Cubs won 12-4.

Pitcher Ferguson Jenkins holds the franchise record for most Opening Day starts with seven. He had a record of 2-2 with three no decisions.