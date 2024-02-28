Cody Bellinger "super happy" to re-sign with Chicago Cubs

CHICAGO (CBS) – While teams are already a few weeks into Spring Training, Wednesday was Day One for one Chicago Cubs outfielder.

Cody Bellinger has been chomping at the bit to rejoin his teammates after re-signing with the Cubs over the weekend.

Bellinger said he was "craving baseball" and will be playing more of it with the Cubs. He agreed to a three-year, $80 million contract with opt-outs after each season.

The National League Comeback Player of the Year was excited to return to a team with playoff aspirations.

It was a lengthy process, but Bellinger was back on the field with the team. He said it felt like there was unfinished business from last season after narrowly missing the playoffs.

But the 28-year-old's presence on and off the field was felt. His teammates made it no secret they've wanted him to return and Bellinger felt the same way.

"I didn't hide the fact internally that I did want to come back here," Bellinger said. "I just love Wrigley Field. I love the fans. Me and my family enjoy Chicago and when it was coming towards the end, everything was kind of coming into light a little bit and this was definitely something that definitely I wanted and both sides agreed on and I'm super happy that it worked out the way it did."

The outfielder hit 26 home runs in his first season with the Cubs. His mission in Year Two is straightforward.

"I did want to come back to this team," he said. "I did want to do my best to help. I mean, we were so close last year, like so close last year to becoming a playoff team and that was a pretty important piece for me was to get back here. I want to help bring this team to the playoffs, you know what I mean? So that definitely was a want and a need for me."