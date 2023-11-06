Cubs hire Craig Counsell to replace manager David Ross

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Cubs have hired Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell to replace David Ross.

"Today we made the difficult decision to dismiss David Ross as our Major League Manager," said Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer announced Monday afternoon. "On behalf of the Cubs organization, we express our deep gratitude for David's contributions to our club, both on and off the field. First as a player and then as a manager, David continually showcased his ability to lead. David's legacy will be felt in Chicago for generations and his impact to our organization will stack up with the legends that came before him. Going forward, our Major League team will be managed by Craig Counsell. We look forward to welcoming Craig at Wrigley Field early next week."

As CBS Sports reported, Counsell just wrapped up his ninth season with the Brewers, during which his teams have won the NL Central three times and gone to the postseason five times. Milwaukee has won just one postseason series under Counsell, however. They swept the Colorado Rockies in the 2018 Division Series.

When his contract ended in 2023, CBS Sports said he became hotly pursued by other teams including the Mets, Brewers and Guardians, making this move to the Cubs a "shocker."

Counsell, 53, is the most successful manager in Brewers history with 707 wins. The Wisconsin native is also the longest-serving manager in Brewers history.

The Cubs were on the hunt to make the playoffs this year, but a late-season collapse eliminated them from the postseason.

Ross was hired in 2019 to replace Joe Maddon. He was under contract through the 2024 season before he was relieved of his managerial duties on Monday.

His career record as manager with the Cubs was 262 wins, 284 losses.