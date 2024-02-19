Chicago Cubs' Dansby Swanson embraces more change to get team back to playoffs

MESA, Ariz. (CBS) – Dansby Swanson's first season with the Cubs ended in unfamiliar territory, missing the playoffs for the first time in his career.

He's ready to get his team back to postseason contention.

Swanson is heading into the second year of his seven-year, $177 million contract and is also playing for his third manager in three seasons.

He's coming off a second-straight Gold Glove and All-Star nod, but with something to prove after narrowly missing the postseason.

"My expectations never change," Swanson said. "It's all about winning and winning at the highest level and that'll never be different as along as, really, I'm probably alive."

He added last year, the Cubs "did some good things, but it was a long year, and I don't think we finished the way we wanted, but that's behind us and I think we're only going to be better for it."

Swanson has played the role of leader since signing with the Cubs, and he already sounded he was in sync with his new leader in the dugout.

"It's no secret that managing people is not always comfortable," said new manager Craig Counsell. "It can't be. That's where growth kind of happens in that little uncomfortable part of it."

Counsell added, "Players want direct communication. They want direct. Put the cards on the table as much as you can for them."

"It all comes down to that connection and communication to make sure everyone's on the same page and the only way to grow is to be honest with one another," Swanson said.

Last week, Swanson turned 30. When asked, he said he doesn't have any more gray hairs than he did before.

He also said he heard one's 30s are the best decade. It's something the Cubs are counting on.