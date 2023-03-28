Cubs, Nico Hoerner agree to three-year deal

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) -- The Cubs and Nico Hoerner have agreed to a three-year, $35 million deal that will keep him on the team through what would have been his first year of free agency.

A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the contract to The Associated Press on Monday night on condition of anonymity because the move had not been announced. The deal begins with the 2024 season.

Hoerner, who turns 26 in May, is moving back to second base this year after he was the team's regular shortstop in 2022. The Cubs signed All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson to a $177 million, seven-year contract in December.

The new deal for Hoerner means the team could have its middle infield in place through the 2026 season.

Hoerner is just the second homegrown Cub to receive an extension since 2011.

He was selected by the Cubs in the first round of the 2018 amateur draft out of Stanford University. He made his big league debut the following year, batting .282 with three homers and 17 RBIs in 20 games.

Hoerner is coming off a breakout season, batting .281 with a career-best 10 homers, 55 RBIs and 20 steals in 135 games. He played in a total of 112 games over his first three years in the majors.

Also, Christopher Morel will start the season in Triple-A Iowa.

The Cubs host the Milwaukee Brewers on opening day on Thursday.