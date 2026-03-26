Second baseman Nico Hoerner agrees to 6-year deal with Cubs

Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner has agreed to a six-year contract, according to a person familiar with the details, marking another major deal for the franchise.

The person spoke to the AP on Thursday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical.

The long-term contract for Hoerner comes after All-Star center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong agreed to a $115 million, six-year deal with the Cubs. The team announced Crow-Armstrong's contract after Thursday's 10-4 loss to Washington on opening day.

The 28-year-old Hoerner was selected by Chicago in the first round of the 2018 amateur draft out of Stanford University. He is in the last season of a $35 million, three-year contract that was finalized in March 2023.

Hoerner was a key performer last year as Chicago won 92 games and reached the playoffs for the first time since 2020. He batted .297 with seven homers, 61 RBIs and 29 steals in a career-best 156 games. He also won his second Gold Glove.

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