Cubs agree to multi-year contract extension with Baseball Operations president Jed Hoyer

The Chicago Cubs announced Monday that they have agreed to a multi-year contract extension with President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer.

Hoyer's contract was up after the 2025 season, and his status had been in limbo.

Terms of the deal that secured the extension have not been disclosed.

"Jed and his baseball operations staff have built a healthy player development organization and put an exciting, playoff contending team on the field," said Chicago Cubs executive chairman Tom Ricketts said in a news release. "We are looking forward to the rest of the season and to working with Jed for years to come."

Hoyer, 51, joined the Cubs in November 2011 as executive vice president and general manager. He was named president of baseball operations in November 2020 — succeeding Theo Epstein, whom Hoyer worked closely alongside before taking on his role.

The Cubs noted that Hoyer has been involved in a leadership role in every aspect of the Cubs' Baseball Operations department — from helping the Cubs revamp their amateur and professional scouting departments to creating and expanding the team's research and development analytics group.

"I'm so grateful for the Ricketts family's trust and support for 14 years," Hoyer said in the release. "The Cubs are a special organization with an amazing fan base. I'm excited to keep building on the momentum we have and to work with a terrific baseball operations staff to consistently deliver a championship-caliber team for this great city."

Before joining the Cubs, Hoyer served as general manager of the San Diego Padres for the 2010 and 2011 seasons. He worked with the Boston Red Sox from 2002 to 2009, and was actively involved in player development, major league scouting, qualitative analysis, and advance scouting, the Cubs said.