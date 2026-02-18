Starting pitcher Matthew Boyd shares excitement about his second year with Cubs

Starting pitcher Matthew Boyd was a key part of their success last season, making the All-Star Game and winning 14 games for the playoff-bound Cubs.

With all of his success so far, the 35-year-old lefty said he's excited for what's to come in year two for both himself and the team.

"It's going to be a lot of fun," he said. "You can feel it, just of what the feeling is, the vibe around the team, as well as just I mean, obviously being aware of the talent that's inside of it. It's really special. And, you know, we have a long way to go before Opening Day, and we're going to make the most of it. But we really like the squad we have."

As for what could be called a late resurgence in his career following the injuries and surgeries, Boyd has been pitching better the last few years.

"I mean, it means a ton. It's something that I'm not surprised by, but, and I don't mean that egotistical in any way. It's just you have to expect it because if you don't, who else will? And it's something that I'm just, you know, so grateful for."

After getting a taste of the postseason last year, he said he's ready for more.

"Without a doubt. It's something that, you know … It was a great year, we didn't get to where we wanted to, but you know it's something that once you get to play in postseason baseball, you just can't get enough of," he said.

During the offseason, Boyd wore a different hat while coaching basketball for his four kids. As for his coaching skills, he said he is as close to a coach as Coach K can be.