Cubs place infielder Nick Madrigal on IL with hamstring strain

CHICAGO (CBS) – Prior to the Cubs' game in Milwaukee on Tuesday, the team placed infielder Nick Madrigal on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain.

The Cubs also activated infielder Patrick Wisdon from the IL.

Madrigal suffered the injury in the third inning of the series opener on Monday while running into the way going for a foul ball.

The third baseman was batting .328 since being called up from Triple-A Iowa last month.