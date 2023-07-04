Watch CBS News
Sports

Cubs place infielder Nick Madrigal on IL with hamstring strain

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS Sports HQ Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Prior to the Cubs' game in Milwaukee on Tuesday, the team placed infielder Nick Madrigal on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain.

The Cubs also activated infielder Patrick Wisdon from the IL.

Madrigal suffered the injury in the third inning of the series opener on Monday while running into the way going for a foul ball.

The third baseman was batting .328 since being called up from Triple-A Iowa last month.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on July 4, 2023 / 4:52 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.