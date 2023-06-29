Cubs lose to Phillies in the smoke again

CHICAGO (AP) — Nick Castellanos homered, Edmundo Sosa and Josh Harrison also went deep, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Chicago Cubs 8-5 on Wednesday night.

Castellanos hit a three-run homer in the second off Drew Smyly (7-5) after Sosa launched a two-run shot earlier in the inning. Castellanos also hustled out an RBI double and scored in a two-run fourth.

Harrison added a solo homer in the fifth off Hayden Wesneski to make it 8-2, helping Philadelphia overcome a shaky start by Aaron Nola (7-5) to win for the 17th time in 22 games. The Phillies also won their eighth straight road game, matching their longest streak since 2011.

Nola allowed four runs and seven hits in five innings, after going at least six innings in 13 straight starts.

Chicago has lost three straight since winning nine of 10. Smyly lasted just 3 2/3 innings and matched season highs by allowing seven runs and nine hits.

Jared Young hit his first career homer in his first at-bat this season when he connected in the third, and Dansby Swanson added a solo drive in the fifth. The Cubs are in jeopardy of getting swept by Philadelphia after splitting two games with St. Louis in London last weekend.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: RHP Marcus Stroman — who left Sunday's loss to St. Louis because of a blister on his right index finger — is scheduled to throw a bullpen Thursday. The Cubs do not expect him to miss a start. Manager David Ross said Stroman's availability for the All-Star Game if he's selected would be up to him "as long as he's healthy." ... 3B Patrick Wisdom (sprained right wrist) was assigned to Triple-A Iowa on a rehab assignment. ... OF Seiya Suzuki was out of the lineup after he woke up with a stiff neck. … LHP Brandon Hughes underwent a surgical debridement on his left knee.

UP NEXT

The three-game series wraps up with Phillies RHP Taijuan Walker (8-3, 4.10 ERA) facing Cubs RHP Kyle Hendricks (3-2, 2.60) in a matchup of surging starters. Walker has won four straight starts and Hendricks has won three in a row.