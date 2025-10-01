Cubs hope to clinch NL Wild Card series as they take on Padres in Game 2

Fans were set to return to Wrigley Field on Wednesday to cheer on the Chicago Cubs, as they look to clinch the National League Wild Card series against the San Diego Padres.

The Cubs won Game 1 on Tuesday at Wrigley Field. It was their first playoff win since 2017.

The bats were hot for the Cubs on Tuesday, with Seiya Suzuki and Carson Kelly hitting back-to-back homers in the fifth inning.

Fans loved it, and Cubs manager Craig Counsell said the energy helped the team win 3-1.

"It changed the stadium. It changes the energy of the stadium completely, so it's just about that," said Counsell. "I'm really happy for Seiya. I know he was very, very excited to take part in this and play in this, and he had a big role in it."

The first pitch for the game on Wednesday is set for 2 p.m. Andrew Kittredge gets the start as pitcher.

Suzuki, Kelly, Michael Busch, Nico Hoerner, Ian Happ, Kyle Tucker, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Dansby Swanson, and Matt Shaw are also in the starting lineup.