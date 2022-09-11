Watch CBS News
Cubs Hall of Fame unveils honors for Pat Hughes, José Cardenal, Buck O'Neil

By Matt Zahn

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was a special day at Wrigley Field Saturday, as the Cubs celebrated their new Cubs Hall of Fame Class.

The class included longtime play-by-play man Pat Hughes, outfielder José Cardenal, and the late first baseman Buck O'Neil. They were honored plaques in the left field bleacher concourse.

Hughes talked about what this honor means to him.

"It's an unbelievable honor – one that I will cherish for the rest of my life – and I want to thank everyone for being here. I congratulate José Cardenal," Hughes said. "To be bracketed with Harry Carry and Jack Brickhouse in the long, storied history of the Cubs, I must have been doing something right, so it's very special."

