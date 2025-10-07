Cubs' pitcher Jameson Taillon to start Game 3 of NLDS against Brewers at Wrigley Field

Jameson Taillon to start Game 3 of NLDS against Brewers at Wrigley Field

The Cubs are guaranteed at least one more date at the friendly confines this season, with Game 3 of the NLDS against the Brewers on Wednesday afternoon.

It could be lights out by night's end if they can't find a way to get a win in the best-of-five division series.

Both teams went through workouts at Wrigley Field on Tuesday. The Cubs are taking the off day to reset after going down 0-2 in the series in Milwaukee. They hope to give the home crowd a familiar experience on Wednesday by winning while facing elimination, with Jameson Taillon as the Game 3 starter.

Nico Hoerner is one of the only regulars seen on the field during the optional workout.

Taillon was key for them in Game 3 of the wild card series against the Padres, getting big strikeouts and pitching four scoreless innings.

Taillon has been a steady force for the Cubs, especially recently, and the big right-handed pitcher is carrying a calm mindset into his second postseason start.

"A lot of work. I have to be intentional about my mental game and my process, that's one thing," Taillon said. "I'm extremely disappointed with my routine and my process, but it hurt a lot, which unfortunately, is never fun, but I think that's taught me a lot. At the same time, every game has a new life and, you know, the Brewers don't care what I did five days ago."

The Cubs will try to continue a trend of getting to Brewers starting pitchers early, facing Cary Grove grad Quinn Priester.

Cade Horton threw a bullpen on Tuesday and said his fractured ribs are pain-free. If the Cubs advance, he feels he would be available. First, they have to win three in a row.

First pitch for Wednesday's game at Wrigley Field is scheduled for 4:08 p.m.