Cubs' fans in Wrigleyville react to Game 5 loss to Brewers

Cubs fans left Gallagher Way without flying the W following a season-ending loss to the Milwaukee Brewers Saturday night. Fans are sad but were still reflecting on a great season.

Fans packed Gallagher Way outside Wrigleyville and were on the edge of their seats for all nine innings of Game 5. Hundreds of fans anxiously watched the Cubs in the do-or-die of the NLDS.

They celebrated a Cubs home run, but that was the only score the team was able to gain against the Brewers.

Those fans were hoping for a Cubs victory. It would have led to more games at Wrigley.

One fan gave her thoughts about the season ending for the North Siders.

"A lot of young players, a lot of good talent, and I love to see them win this game, but if not, I hope they pull it out next season," Carrie Ralls said.

Though a downer night for fans, they said this team returning to the playoffs makes them optimistic for next season.