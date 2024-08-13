Chicago Cubs give up go-ahead HR in 6th to Cleveland Guardians, fall 2-1

Jhonkensy Noel hit a solo homer in the sixth inning off Drew Smyly, providing the go-ahead run for the American League Central-leading Cleveland Guardians in a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night.

Noel's 430-foot drive onto the left field porch was his ninth home run in 32 games since making his major league debut on June 26. He had his first two-homer game Monday in the series opener, a 9-8 win by Cleveland.

The Guardians took sole possession of the best record in baseball at 71-49 with their fourth straight victory. They also own the top home mark in the majors, going 37-20 at Progressive Field.

Pedro Avila (4-1) retired two batters for the win, while Emmanuel Clase earned his fourth save in four days to tie St. Louis' Ryan Helsley for the major league lead with 37.

Guardians starter Matthew Boyd pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed one run in his first MLB game since June 26, 2023, with Detroit. The left-hander gave up three hits and struck out six without a walk in his return from Tommy John surgery.

Boyd signed a one-year contract with Cleveland on June 29, then went 1-0 with a 0.83 ERA in five rehab starts with three minor league affiliates. He threw 80 pitches, 61 of them strikes, walking off the mound with a broad smile.

Smyly (3-6) gave up one run in 1 1/3 innings for the Cubs, who are 4-3 in their ongoing stretch of 14 straight games against AL teams. They have won 20 of 34 overall since July 4, the third-best record in baseball during the timeframe.

Chicago opened the scoring in the second on a sacrifice fly by Dansby Swanson. Right fielder Noel caught the ball deep in foul territory, but Nico Hoerner beat the throw home.

The Guardians tied it in the bottom half on Brayan Rocchio's bunt single that brought in Andrés Giménez from third. Pitcher Javier Assad mishandled the ball, which accounted for the only run he allowed in 4 2/3 innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: LHP Jordan Wicks (right oblique strain) threw a bullpen session between his first and second starts on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa. Wicks allowed six runs, including three home runs, in 1 2/3 innings by Omaha on Aug. 10.

Guardians: DH David Fry (right elbow inflammation) has only been behind the plate once since being hurt on a throw to second base on June 23 against Toronto. "We're trying to be smart because we have to keep him healthy," manager Stephen Vogt said.

UP NEXT

Cubs RHP Jameson Taillon (8-6, 3.50 ERA) takes on Guardians RHP Alex Cobb (0-1, 7.71) in the final game of the series. Cobb went 4 2/3 innings and allowed nine hits and four earned runs in his season debut on Aug. 9 at Minnesota.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb