Cubs fall to Brewers 4-3 after Lara's single in 10th inning

Luis Lara singled home the winning run in the 10th inning after Jackson Chourio tied the score with a two-out homer in the ninth, and the Milwaukee Brewers rallied to beat the Chicago Cubs 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Milwaukee extended its NL Central lead to nine games over Chicago by coming from behind to defeat the Cubs for a second straight day. Chourio has provided the spark both times.

Milwaukee trailed 3-1 with two outs and nobody on in the ninth inning before pinch-hitter Christian Yelich singled.

Chourio then sent an 0-1 pitch from Jacob Webb over the left-field wall for his career-high 22nd homer of the season and his fourth hit of the night. He put Milwaukee ahead for good Monday with a two-run single in the eighth inning of a 4-3 victory.

In the 10th inning, Caleb Thielbar (3-3) intentionally walked William Contreras with one out, then Sal Frelick's bloop single loaded the bases. Lara lined a single into left field to drive in automatic runner Brice Turang.

Chicago took a 3-1 lead in the top of the ninth when pinch-hitter Carson Kelly hit a bases-loaded double off Trevor Megill to bring home two runs.

In the top of the 10th, automatic runner Seiya Suzuki attempted to advance to third on Alex Bregman's fly to deep center, but Garrett Mitchell threw him out. After Michael Busch walked, DL Hall (3-0) retired Nico Hoerner on a fly to right.

Milwaukee ace Jacob Misiorowski faced Chicago again six nights after lasting only four innings and allowing a season-high five earned runs in a 9-5 Brewers victory at Wrigley Field.

The only run Misiorowski gave up Tuesday came in the first inning. Busch connected on an 0-2 fastball and delivered a two-out single that brought home Suzuki, who doubled with one out.

Misiorowski worked 6 1/3 innings and struck out nine, lowering his MLB-leading ERA to 1.95. He reached a peak velocity of 104.5 mph and threw 46 pitches at least 100 mph.

The right-hander has thrown 1,010 pitches 100 mph or faster this season. According to MLB researcher Sarah Langs, the previous high for any TEAM since tracking began in 2008 was 673 by the 2018 St. Louis Cardinals — all by Jordan Hicks.

Up next

Kevin Gausman (9-11, 4.38 ERA) pitches for Chicago and Logan Henderson (9-3, 2.48) starts for Milwaukee on Wednesday.