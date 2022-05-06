Cubs-Dodgers game postponed due to weather

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Friday afternoon's Cubs game against the Dodgers has been postponed, due to the weather, and will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs and Dodgers will now play a split doubleheader on Saturday, with the original Saturday game moved from 1:20 p.m. to 12:05 p.m., and the second game scheduled for 6:40 p.m.

Separate tickets will be required for each game, and fans who had tickets for Friday's game will be able to use those tickets for the 6:40 p.m. game.

Friday is going to be another cold and rainy day in Chicago, with temperatures in the upper 40s and scattered showers in the afternoon, but Saturday should be sunny and a bit warmer, with temperatures in the low to mid 50s.