Cubs' Craig Counsell weighs in on new automated ball-strike challenge system

The addition of big hitters has fans eager to see what the Cubs and White Sox can do offensively this season.

But new faces like Alex Bregman and Munetaka Murakami aren't the only reason for some added intrigue at the plate. A new MLB rule is shaking things up as well.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell said the plan is to let their players have some freedom, challenging balls and strikes in Cactus League games this spring.

The automated ball-strike challenge system is now a part of Major League Baseball, allowing players to appeal calls with two per team, per game. It was tested out last spring and used during the Triple-A regular season

"We want the umpires to get the call right. I think we're going to learn how good umpires are. I think it's going to be a fun thing for fans. The graphic on the scoreboard will be enjoyable for fans. We should give it some time to breathe. I think that's the main thing right now. I think it'll be a good idea ... I think fans will really enjoy it," Counsell said.

As the Cubs chase a return trip to the playoffs, another great season out of Caleb Thielbar would help. He is back on a one-year deal after being maybe their most consistent reliever last season, at age 39.

"We have a veteran group of guys that I think realizes how special it is to make the postseason, and you just realize that you don't have that many chances to go win that World Series, and for me in particular, I'm coming to the end of it, whether I like it or not. It's a good deal for me to be on a team that I feel like has a chance to make it all the way," Thielbar said.

"He had a wonderful season last year, I mean, start to, I think start to finish. He was maybe is the only guy that was active. The whole in the bullpen of the kind of the original eight. It's just the way he prepares himself is exceptional. A player we think can sustain that even though he's 39," Consell said.

At Camelback Ranch, Munetaka Murakami is the talk of camp, as he works to fit in with his new teammates and looks to bring some needed pop to the White Sox lineup.

"I was very nervous at first, but the teammates, the locker room, the staff, even the coaches, everybody's really, really, really nice. Be happy to be here," Murakami said via translator.

"It's freakish, you know? He's got the juice, and he's got all that stuff, and he has, he's really smart, has a really good understanding of his swing and his process, and that's something you can respect," said shortstop Colson Montgomery.

Montgomery also provides some power after hitting 21 homers in just 71 games last season. It was quite a first season in the majors that started at Triple-A Charlotte, and even included him getting sent back to Arizona to work on his struggling swing.

"You know it didn't start off the best or exactly where you wanted it to be. And sometimes that's just what happens, and, you know, the whole Arizona trip and stuff, it wasn't, you know, a doubt thing. It was, you know, we do believe in you, and we just want to get it right, and you know, it was one of the best things for me," Montgomery said.

The White Sox will hold their first full-squad workout on Sunday, the Cubs on Monday, although most of the position players have already been in camp this week.