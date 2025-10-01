Fans hope for 1 more win as Cubs aim to advance into next round of postseason

Baseball is still alive and well in Wrigleyville on Wednesday as the Cubs look to advance into the next round of postseason games.

Cubs Nation has been out in full force all day, leading up to Game 2 against the Sandiego Padres, following their 3-1 victory on Tuesday.

Inside Wrigley Field, the stakes are simple — the Padres must win to stay alive, while the Cubs need just one more victory to clinch the series.

It may be a Tuesday afternoon, but Wrigleyville feels like a holiday, with the marquee buzzing and a huge crowd — some deciding to take off work for the occasion.

By mid-morning, Clark and Addison were already packed with fans in blue, white, and red filling sidewalks, spilling out of bars, and lining up at the gates.

Local businesses are benefitting from crowds for the first time in years, with lines out the door at bars and to snag their postseason gear. Sprinkled among the crowd were Padres fans, who were welcomed into the neighborhood.

With the Padres being up 3-0 in the seventh at last check, fans are hoping for that second game win to move on to the next series.

For one Chicago Cubs fan, heading to his first playoff game with dad was a surprise.

"My dad looked at me at the dentist and said, 'We're going to the game,' so I gave him a fist bump, so this was pretty fun," Blake Cardona said.

His father, Michael, said attending the game was not planned, or else his wife would have joined them.

"We were at the dentist, and he came back with no cavities. I'm like, alright, we're going to the Cubs game and wait for little sister to get done." Michael said. "He's a great Cubs fan, so what better way to take him to the Cubs game? Especially with a half day of school."

For now, fans wait, knowing one more win would keep the season alive. All eyes are now on Wrigley, as the Cubs look to punch their ticket to the next round.

The video is from an earlier report.