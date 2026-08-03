Cubs acquire pitcher Kevin Gausman from Toronto Blue Jays

The Major League Baseball trade deadline is coming up at 5 p.m. Monday, and the Chicago Cubs have already made a pair of deals with the Toronto Blue Jays.

In the biggest move on Sunday night, the Cubs landed the pitching help they needed, acquiring right-hander Kevin Gausman.

The 35-year-old pitcher adds playoff experience and durability. He started five postseason games for the Blue Jays last season, including two in the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Gausman will be a free agent after this season, but the two-time All-Star will help a contending Cubs rotation that has battled a lot of injuries.

In exchange for Gausman, the Cubs sent the Blue Jays two minor leaguers — shortstop Ty Southisene and outfielder Brett Bateman.

The team traded recently designated-for assignment pitcher Jameson Taillon for a player to be named later for cash considerations.