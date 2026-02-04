CTU, IFT President Stacy Davis Gates to go on temporary medical leave

Chicago Teachers Union President Stacey Davis Gates will be stepping away from her duties and going on a temporary medical leave, the union announced on Wednesday.

While away, Vice President Jackson Potter and other officers will step in and provide leadership during her absence.

Details about the medical leave were not released, but a spokesperson for the union said her leave was "planned and anticipated."

Davis Gates has served as the union's president since 2022, replacing former VP turned president Jesse Sharkey.

She was also recently named president of the Illinois Federation of Teachers. The spokesperson said she will be relinquishing her duties in that role as well.