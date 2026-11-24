Santa is trading in his sleigh and reindeer for a ride on a motorized bus through Chicago.

The Chicago Transit Authority's Allstate Holiday Bus hit the streets on Tuesday, starting on the No. 56 Milwaukee Avenue route.

"Seeing Santa pull into your neighborhood station on our beloved Holiday Train turns an ordinary train ride into a memory you will always cherish," CTA Acting President Nora Leerhsen said in a news release. "I'm proud and appreciative of the CTA employees who make those moments possible through their commitment and creativity. CTA's employees bring to life this heartwarming holiday tradition through months of preparation and decoration of the holiday train and bus, and they give their own time to pack and deliver food baskets to local charities. That generosity is how this tradition began, and it's still what makes it special."

Inside the bus, riders will find a miniature gingerbread village and candy cane decorations — though not to eat, as they are just decorations, and of course, there is no smoking, eating or radio playing allowed on the bus.

Santa himself will also be on board.

The Holiday Bus will travel 20 routes through Dec. 21. Regular CTA fares apply.

Meanwhile, the CTA holiday train returns Friday.