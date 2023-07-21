CTA train evacuated due to man searching for cell phone on Red Line tracks
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man reportedly searching for his cell phone shuts down the CTA red line tracks.
It happened just before midnight near 47th Street.
He was seen bending down and walking dangerously close to the tracks.
Passengers on board the Red Line train were forced to evacuate.
"It was actually pretty scary, I've never walked the tracks I don't know how that works," said Arieon.
"All I know is the train suddenly stopped, the power went out and they told us it was someone on the tracks that they couldn't get off," said Destiny.
No one was hurt.
Chicago police and fire officials removed the man from the tracks. Service has since resumed.
