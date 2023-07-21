Watch CBS News
Local News

CTA train evacuated due to man searching for cell phone on Red Line tracks

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Train evacuated after man gets on CTA Red Line tracks to search for cell phone
Train evacuated after man gets on CTA Red Line tracks to search for cell phone 00:39

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man reportedly searching for his cell phone shuts down the CTA red line tracks.

It happened just before midnight near 47th Street.

He was seen bending down and walking dangerously close to the tracks.

Passengers on board the Red Line train were forced to evacuate.

"It was actually pretty scary, I've never walked the tracks I don't know how that works," said Arieon.

"All I know is the train suddenly stopped, the power went out and they told us it was someone on the tracks that they couldn't get off," said Destiny.

No one was hurt.

Chicago police and fire officials removed the man from the tracks. Service has since resumed. 

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on July 21, 2023 / 8:01 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.