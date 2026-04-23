CTA, Red, Yellow, and Purple line trains halted near Howard after derailment

The Chicago Transit Authority is halting trains on its Red, Yellow, and Purple lines on the North Side after a Yellow Line train derailed near the Howard terminal during the Thursday evening rush.

"CTA crews are on-site and working as quickly as possible to resume normal operations due to a report of the derailment of a train approaching the Howard station," a CTA spokesperson said in an email.

Video from CBS Skywatch showed a two-car CTA train derailed in a large switching yard near the Howard station. It was not immediately clear what caused the derailment.

Chicago Fire Department District Chief Michael Davita said five ambulances, four fire engines, two fire trucks, and about 50 firefighters responded to the scene. Firefighters helped the CTA evacuate approximately 80 passengers from the train. No injuries were reported.

CTA officials said Red Line trains were suspended between Howard and Thorndale, with service only available between 95th and Thorndale. Service also was suspended for the entire Yellow and Purple lines.

Shuttle buses were available for Red Line riders between Howard and Thorndale, and for Purple Line riders between Howard and Linden. The CTA said Yellow Line riders can take #97/Skokie buses as an alternative.