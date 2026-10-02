Woman followed onto CTA Red Line train, robbed, beaten by group, Chicago police say
Chicago police are searching for three people after a 31-year-old woman was attacked on a CTA platform then followed onto the train.
Police said that shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 26, the woman was on the platform of the 63rd Street Red Line station when two women and a man tried to start a fight with her.
The woman got on a southbound train and the group followed, police said. They stayed with her for multiple stops, beating her and taking her personal property.
The three suspects are described as a Black man between the ages of 25 and 35 with a thin beard and glasses wearing a multi-colored headband, gray zip-up, blue shirt and blue jeans; a Black woman between the ages of 20 and 25 with hair in locs wearing a green headband, green jacket and black sweater; and a Black woman between the ages of 25 and 30 wearing a black jacket, pink pants and an animal print backpack who was pushing a stroller.
If you have any information about this incident CPD asks you contact their public transit detectives at 312-745-4447.