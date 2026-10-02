Woman followed onto CTA Red Line train, robbed, beaten by group, Chicago police say

Chicago police are searching for three people after a 31-year-old woman was attacked on a CTA platform then followed onto the train.

Police said that shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 26, the woman was on the platform of the 63rd Street Red Line station when two women and a man tried to start a fight with her.

The woman got on a southbound train and the group followed, police said. They stayed with her for multiple stops, beating her and taking her personal property.

Surveillance images of three people wanted for beating and robbing a woman on a CTA Red Line train. Chicago Police Department

The three suspects are described as a Black man between the ages of 25 and 35 with a thin beard and glasses wearing a multi-colored headband, gray zip-up, blue shirt and blue jeans; a Black woman between the ages of 20 and 25 with hair in locs wearing a green headband, green jacket and black sweater; and a Black woman between the ages of 25 and 30 wearing a black jacket, pink pants and an animal print backpack who was pushing a stroller.

If you have any information about this incident CPD asks you contact their public transit detectives at 312-745-4447.