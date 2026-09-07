CTA Red Line trains not running between Garfield, 95th for medical emergency on tracks

The Chicago Transit Authority said the Red Line is not running between the Garfield and 95th Street stations Monday afternoon due to a medical emergency on the tracks.

Officials said service was temporarily suspended around 2:42 p.m. because of a medical emergency on the tracks near 69th Street. Trains are not moving in either direction.

The CTA has requested shuttle buses to run between 35th and 95th streets to help in the affected area. How long L service would remain suspended was not immediately known. CTA is also advising riders to find other routes if possible, including the #29 State bus, the #30 South Chicago bus and the #67 67th/69th/71st bus.

Trains are operating as normal between Howard and 47th Street.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to police and fire officials for more information and are waiting to hear back.