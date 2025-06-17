Man stabbed during fight on CTA Red Line train on Chicago's North Side

A man was stabbed on a CTA Red Line train near Chicago's Uptown neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

According to Chicago police, a 36-year-old man was on the train, in the 1100 block of West Wilson Avenue, when another man approached him and a physical fight ensued. It is not clear what led to the fight.

Police said the other man took out a sharp object during the altercation, stabbing the 36-year-old man.

Chicago police said he was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in fair condition with multiple lacerations to the body.

No arrests have been made, and information on the suspect has not been released.

Police are investigating.