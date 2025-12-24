CTA Red Line service halted on South Side after brake fire on train

CTA Red Line service was suspended on Chicago's South Side late Wednesday morning after the brakes caught fire on a train.

The Chicago Fire Department said the brakes on a train caught fire at 11:03 a.m. near the Garfield stop on the Dan Ryan branch of the Red Line.

The fire was put out, and no one was injured.

However, Red Line trains were halted between the 95th Street terminal and Roosevelt Road, according to the Chicago Transit Authority.

Shuttle buses were made available.

CHECK: CTA updates