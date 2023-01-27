CTA investigating Red Line derailment at Howard station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) is still trying to figure out what caused a train to derail Thursday night at the Howard station, leading to a power outage.

At one point, 25 passengers were stuck on a different Red Line train between stops near Morse. Rescue crews helped everyone get off that train and on to shuttle buses safely.

CTA repair crews managed to fix the problem at Howard overnight and service was back to normal Friday.