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Chicago police seek man who punched woman in the head at CTA Pink Line station

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
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Todd Feurer

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Chicago police are asking for help finding the man who punched a woman in the head at a CTA Pink Line stop last week in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

Police said, around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, the man approached a 44-year-old woman on the Pink Line platform at the Central Park stop and punched her in the back of the head.

On Tuesday, police released surveillance video images of the man, who was wearing a black zipper hooded jacket, black pants with multicolored designs, and white gym shoes.

Police asked anyone with information on the attack to contact Public Transportation Detectives at 312- 745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference RD #JK290592.

pink-line-puncher.jpg
Chicago Police

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