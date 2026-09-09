CTA Park & Ride lot operator vows refunds after overcharging users at Howard lot

People who use some CTA station Park & Ride lots have raised concerns over what they say are recent overcharges.

Red Line rider Aaron Lavin recently noticed what was typically a $6.99 cost for using the Park & Ride lot at the Howard station went up by almost $2.50.

"I use this a lot for like every time I go to the city, because it's a good deal – $6 flat fee," he said.

Lavin said he uses the Park & Ride lot at the Howard station multiple times a month. He noticed recently that the parking lot's operator switched from Standard Parking to a company called Metropolis, leading to upgrades to the payment system.

"I've noticed that the lot was in bad shape prior to Metropolis taking over," Lavin said. "I commend them for making the technology seamless."

Last weekend, Lavin used the garage, expecting to pay $6 plus the typical 99-cent transaction fee posted on the CTA's website, but instead was charged $9.46.

"I'm like, 'Hey, that doesn't seem right.' I mean, how did it go up?" Lavin said. "I emailed them a couple times, and they said, 'We'll look into it, look into it.' And they says, 'This is what we charge.'"

Lavin said Metropolis told him the additional $2.47 he was charged was for 35.25% in taxes.

The Chicago Department of Revenue said operators of parking lots or garages must advertise the total price they charge users, including applicable taxes.

After CBS News Chicago pressed for answers, a representative from Metropolis said they looked into it and acknowledged they erroneously overcharged Lavin the additional $2.47 and were going to refund him.

Is Lavin happy that they are going to correct their mistake?

"Only if it applies to everyone," he said.

Lavin hopes raising the issue leads to more transparency and fairness.

"People are on fixed budgets. I don't think anything is getting cheaper these days," he said. "We need the CTA, the city, and their business partners to do best for the shoppers."

A Metropolis spokesperson said in "a programming error caused an incorrect rate increase at this location."

"We have investigated and addressed the error, we are amending signage and have proactively initiated refunds for anyone impacted," the spokesperson added.

The signs at the Park & Ride lot notify drivers of the $6 daily rate, but do not include the 99-cent transaction fee that drivers are charged. Metropolis said the signs will be updated. The CTA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.